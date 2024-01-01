Abstract

Exposure therapies effectively treat traumatic stress sequelae, including that which follows sexual violence victimization (SVV). Carceral facilities house women with significantly higher rates of SVV than community samples, yet they rarely implement this form of treatment. In this study, women with histories of SVV (n = 63) completed semistructured qualitative interviews about their decision to enroll or not enroll in an exposure-based group therapy called Survivors Healing from Abuse: Recovery through Exposure while incarcerated. All study participants were previously incarcerated in a prison, where they were offered the opportunity to enroll in Survivors Healing from Abuse: Recovery through Exposure. We used the theory of planned behavior to analyze factors that affected enrollment decisions.



RESULTS revealed that enrollment decisions among incarcerated women can be categorized within the theory of planned behavior framework. Interview responses indicated that recognizing current problems as related to experiences of SVV, holding positive attitudes about mental health treatment, observing peers engaging in help-seeking behaviors, and perceiving treatment as accessible were linked with enrollment. Negative perceptions of treatment, fear of judgment, and negative peer influence (e.g., distrust of peers) were linked to decisions not to enroll. While certain beliefs were influenced by contextual features of incarceration (e.g., peer interactions outside of group therapy), many overlapped with factors found to influence help-seeking among nonincarcerated populations.



FINDINGS have implications for how to engage members of underserved populations in resource-deprived contexts who have a great need for treatment of traumatic symptoms secondary to sexual violence. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

