|
Citation
|
Bull C, Steely-Smith M, Bossard MS, Karlsson ME, Bridges AJ, Zielinski MJ. Psychol. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Educational Publishing Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38780557
|
Abstract
|
Exposure therapies effectively treat traumatic stress sequelae, including that which follows sexual violence victimization (SVV). Carceral facilities house women with significantly higher rates of SVV than community samples, yet they rarely implement this form of treatment. In this study, women with histories of SVV (n = 63) completed semistructured qualitative interviews about their decision to enroll or not enroll in an exposure-based group therapy called Survivors Healing from Abuse: Recovery through Exposure while incarcerated. All study participants were previously incarcerated in a prison, where they were offered the opportunity to enroll in Survivors Healing from Abuse: Recovery through Exposure. We used the theory of planned behavior to analyze factors that affected enrollment decisions.
Language: en