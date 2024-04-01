Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Modern slavery is a public health challenge. The objective of this research was to build and refine a public health approach to addressing it. STUDY DESIGN: This was a participatory qualitative study with a proof-of-concept exercise.



METHODS: Nine deliberative workshops with 65 people working across the antislavery sector. Thematic analysis of qualitative data. Of the nine workshops, two were proof of concept. These explored and tested the public health framework devised.



RESULTS: Participants contributed to the development of a public health framework to modern slavery that included multiple elements across national, local, and service levels. There were six 'C's to national components: policy that was coherent, co-ordinated, consistent, comprehensive, co-operative and compliant with international law. Local components centred on effective local multiagency partnerships and service design and delivery focussed on trauma-informed, flexible, person-centred care.



CONCLUSIONS: A public health approach to modern slavery is a promising development in the antislavery field in the United Kingdom and globally. It was well supported by workshop participants and appeared to be operable. Barriers to its implementation exist, however, including the challenge of intersectoral working and an incongruent policy environment.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en