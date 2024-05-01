Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bullfighting festivals are attributed to the cultural idiosyncrasies of the Ibero-American people, posing an extreme risk to the physical integrity of the participants. Spain is considered the country with the highest number of bull-related celebrations worldwide and, therefore, with the highest number of patients injured by bullfighting trauma treated, thus justifying a public health problem. The generalities associated with this type of trauma define the people injured as polytraumatised patients. In addition, it is important to know the kinematics of the injuries and their specific characteristics, in order to implement quality medical-surgical care.



METHODS: scientific review of the literature to promote a comprehensive guide for the medical-surgical management of patients injured by bullfighting trauma.



RESULTS: We described the guidelines to standardise protocols for in-hospital approach of patients injured by bullfighting trauma.



CONCLUSIONS: Bullfighting trauma is considered a real health problem in the emergency departments of the ibero-Americans countries, especially in Spain, where bullfighting is part of the national culture. The inherent characteristics of these animals cause injuries with special aspects, so it is important to know the generalities of bullfighting trauma. Because of the multidisciplinary approach, this guidelines are adressed to all healthcare providers involved in the management of these patients. It is essential to establish particular initial care for this type of injury, specific therapeutic action and follow-up based on the medical-surgical management of the polytrauma patient in order to reduce the associated morbidity and mortality.

Language: es