Citation
Hernández AM, Benedetti GJ, Martí CR, Ordóñez-Urgildes CE, Laguna-Sastre JM. Rev. Esp. Cir. Ortop. Traumatol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38782359
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Bullfighting festivals are attributed to the cultural idiosyncrasies of the Ibero-American people, posing an extreme risk to the physical integrity of the participants. Spain is considered the country with the highest number of bull-related celebrations worldwide and, therefore, with the highest number of patients injured by bullfighting trauma treated, thus justifying a public health problem. The generalities associated with this type of trauma define the people injured as polytraumatised patients. In addition, it is important to know the kinematics of the injuries and their specific characteristics, in order to implement quality medical-surgical care.
Language: es
Keywords
Advanced Trauma Life Support Care; Bullfighting trauma; bullhorn injuries; Cirugía; Emergencias; Emergency; Heridas por asta de toro; Politraumatismo; Soporte vital avanzado en trauma; Surgery; Trauma care; Trauma taurino