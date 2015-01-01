Abstract

Spirituality (in addition to laughter) is inherent to humans. When their health deteriorates, especially in the field of oncology, people often seek help through it. Prayer is the most commonly used tool and is sometimes entrusted to a particular person believed to possess certain powers referred to as a "fire cutter". It is then used in a targeted manner against specific symptoms such as burns. No biophysical effects are known. This intercession brings secondary benefits (positive effects on anxiety, stress, placebo effect) that can improve the patients' health. It is not the healthcare provider's mission to prescribe these spiritual practices, but they should be able to recognize them and openly discuss with patient who choose to use them, knowing that a benefit is likely to be reached.



===



La spiritualité (en plus du rire) est le propre de l'homme. Quand son état de santé se dégrade, en particulier en cancérologie, il y cherche souvent une aide. La prière est l'outil le plus souvent utilisé. Elle est parfois confiée à une personne particulière dotée de certains pouvoirs appelée "coupeur de feu". La prière est alors utilisée de manière ciblée contre une symptomatologie spécifique type brûlure. Aucun effet biophysique n'est connu. Cette intercession amène des bénéfices secondaires (effet sur l'anxiété, le stress, effet placebo) à même d'améliorer l'état de santé des patients. Le soignant n'a pas pour mission de prescrire ces accompagnements qui relèvent du spirituel, mais doit savoir les reconnaître et en discuter de manière ouverte avec le patient y ayant recours, sachant qu'un bénéfice sera vraisemblablement au rendez-vous.

Language: fr