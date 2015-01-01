|
Citation
Piret P, Proumen M, Princen F, Coucke P. Rev. Med. Liege 2024; 79(S1): 62-65.
Vernacular Title
Faut-il jeter au feu les coupeurs de feu ?
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Hopital De Baviere)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38778652
Abstract
Spirituality (in addition to laughter) is inherent to humans. When their health deteriorates, especially in the field of oncology, people often seek help through it. Prayer is the most commonly used tool and is sometimes entrusted to a particular person believed to possess certain powers referred to as a "fire cutter". It is then used in a targeted manner against specific symptoms such as burns. No biophysical effects are known. This intercession brings secondary benefits (positive effects on anxiety, stress, placebo effect) that can improve the patients' health. It is not the healthcare provider's mission to prescribe these spiritual practices, but they should be able to recognize them and openly discuss with patient who choose to use them, knowing that a benefit is likely to be reached.
Language: fr
Keywords
*Spirituality; Complementary and alternative medicine; Distant healer; Humans; Intercessory prayer; Neoplasms; Placebo Effect