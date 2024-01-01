|
McMahon SD, Zinter KE, Cafaro CL, Garcia-Murillo Y, Bare K, Gonzalez Molina E, Espelage DL, Anderman EM, Reddy LA. Sch. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Weapon violence in schools is a pressing concern with serious consequences. In this study, we propose and evaluate a theoretical framework of school-based weapon violence comprised of contributors, triggers, and motivation leading to weapon behaviors, taking into account weapon type, origin, and availability. This framework provides a foundation to investigate the multifaceted nature of weapon violence in schools. Specifically, we examine the weapon violence experiences of 417 U.S. teachers based on their reports of their most upsetting experiences with violence in their schools from various aggressors (i.e., students, parents, colleagues). Qualitative open-ended survey data were coded in NVivo after achieving strong interrater reliability (Gwet's agreement coefficient with first-order chance correction, AC₁ =.97; κ =.80), and analyses were guided by the proposed theoretical framework.
Language: en