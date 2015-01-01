Abstract

As the depth of coal mining increases, the temperature and humidity of the underground environment also rise, which can negatively impact the physiological health of miners, and may even pose a threat to their safety and lives. However, studies on the neurocognitive mechanisms underlying the relationship between temperature, humidity, and miners' alertness are scant. This study investigates several research objectives: (A) the differences in reaction time and error rate in different temperature and humidity conditions, which factor has a greater impact; (B) the differences in the levels of Oxy-Hb in different conditions and which factor has a greater impact; (C) the differences of activation degree between different regions of interest; and (D) the differences in the shape of Oxy-Hb time course between different conditions between different regions of interests. The fNIRS was used to measure the activity in 100 participants' prefrontal cortex in this study. The results showed that both temperature and humidity would lead to decreased alertness of miners, which would not only prolong the reaction time, increase the error rate, and increase the Oxy-Hb concentration, but also lead to increased activation of the prefrontal cortex and greater activation of the right side than that of the left side, the Oxy-Hb time course was different on both sides, and temperature has a greater effect on alertness than humidity.

Language: en