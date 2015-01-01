Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) are preventable concerns in young people. Suicidal ideation (SI), suicidal plans (SP) and suicidal attempt (SA) are closely related to death. Sleep problems are known risk factors for suicide and NSSI. This study aimed to explore the relationship between sleep, suicidality and NSSI.



METHODS: Participants were 3,828 middle school and college students aged 11-23 years from urban and rural areas of Henan Province. Sleep, suicidal phenomena and NSSI were assessed by applying self-reported questionnaires. Chi-squared tests were utilized to demonstrate the demographic data and sleep variables. The correlation between sleep, suicidality and NSSI were explored by using binary logistic regression, while adjusting socio-demographic characteristics with multivariate models.



RESULTS: Sleep variables except mid-sleep time were related to suicidal phenomena (P < 0.05). Greater social jet lag (SJL) [≥ 2 h (h)] was associated with increased risk of SI [Odds ratios (OR) = 1.72, 95% confidence intervals (CI):1.40-2.11], SP (OR = 2.10, 95%CI:1.59-2.79) and SA (OR = 1.50, 95%CI:1.00-2.26). Non-only child participants with SJL (≥ 2 h) had significantly increased odds of SI (OR = 1.75, 95%CI: 1.41-2.18) and SP (OR = 2.25, 95%CI: 1.66-3.05). Eveningness chronotype had the strongest correlation with SI (OR = 3.87, 95%CI:2.78-5.38), SP (OR = 4.72, 95%CI:2.97-7.50), SA (OR = 6.69, 95%CI:3.08-14.52) and NSSI (OR = 1.39, 95%CI:1.02-1.90).



CONCLUSION: Overlong or short sleep duration, SJL, eveningness chronotype and other sleep abnormalities (e.g., daytime dysfunction, low sleep efficiency) were associated with a higher prevalence of SI, SP and SA. Additionally, eveningness was significantly correlated with NSSI among young people. These findings suggested the importance of assessing and intervening in sleep habits to prevent suicide and NSSI in young people.

Language: en