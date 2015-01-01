|
Seibel L, Harris KM, López RJ, Wolff J, Spirito A, Esposito-Smythers C. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38778704
INTRODUCTION: Anxiety and suicidal ideation have been shown to be positively related in adolescents. However, less is known about the strength of this association across different types of anxiety or the mechanisms through which this relation exists. Joiner's interpersonal theory of suicide suggests that thwarted belongingness (TB) and perceived burdensomeness (PB) lead to suicidal ideation; these constructs may explain a pathway through which anxiety and suicidal ideation are related. It was hypothesized that TB would mediate the relation between social anxiety disorder (SAD) symptoms and suicidal ideation, and PB would mediate the relation between generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) symptoms and suicidal ideation.
adolescents; anxiety; perceived burdensomeness; suicide; thwarted belongingness