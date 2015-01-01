|
Sincavage J, Nance ML. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2024; 9(1): e001481.
Copyright © 2024, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group
38779362
In their article,1 the authors compare injury distribution, severity and outcome between children injured in all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and golf cart accidents across 10 Florida trauma centers. Their study demonstrated increasing incidence of pediatric golf cart-related trauma, a rise reported since the early 2000s by Watson et al2 and our own institution,3 with a corresponding increase in medical and regulatory interest. Notably, more than 60% of children injured in golf cart incidents suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI; mild, moderate, or severe), including 34% with an intracranial injury, significantly surpassing the rate among the ATV cohort. This alarming incidence of head trauma confirms the findings in large national database studies, including Miller et al,4 that found children are at significantly greater risk of golf cart ejection and subsequent head trauma than adults. The authors correctly note that as golf carts increase in popularity and perception as a means of municipal transportation, the number of children suffering intracranial injuries is likely to increase without regulatory intervention and community education.
Language: en
Accident Prevention; Brain Injuries, Traumatic; pediatrics