Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are among the top three global causes of death among people aged 15 to 44 years. More importantly, it is the main cause of death and permanent disability among young people aged 15 to 29 years. This study aimed to assess the magnitude of fatal traffic accidents and the factors associated with them in the North Shewa Zone, Central Ethiopia, from 2013 to 2018.



METHOD: An institution-based cross-sectional study was conducted in all registered RTAs from July 2013 to June 2018 that had full documentation. The data extraction tool was developed based on the daily RTA registration book format that was utilized. Data was entered into Epi-data version 3.1 and then exported to SPSS version 21 for analysis. Logistic regression analysis was used to assess the relationship between the factors and the fatality of RTA. P-values less than 0.05 were reported as statistically significant.



RESULTS: Among 846 RTAs studied, 351 (41.5%) were found fatal, while 495 (58.5%) caused non-fatal injuries. Failure to give priority to pedestrians was 2.8 times (AOR = 2.8, 95% CI: 1.3, 5.9) more likely to cause fatal RTAs than drivers who failed to maintain distance between vehicles. Pedestrians were 2.7 times (AOR = 2.7, 95% CI: 1.1, 6.7) more likely to die in RTAs than drivers.



CONCLUSION: The fatality of RTA was high. Failure to give priority to pedestrians and being a pedestrian were strong predictors of death. The North Shewa Zone Traffic Police Department and police officers should focus on enforcing traffic safety laws.

Language: en