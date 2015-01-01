|
Deresse T, Eshete A, Hailu M, Dessalegn M. Ethiop. J. Health Sci. 2023; 33(6): 971-978.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are among the top three global causes of death among people aged 15 to 44 years. More importantly, it is the main cause of death and permanent disability among young people aged 15 to 29 years. This study aimed to assess the magnitude of fatal traffic accidents and the factors associated with them in the North Shewa Zone, Central Ethiopia, from 2013 to 2018.
*Accidents, Traffic/mortality/statistics & numerical data; *Pedestrians/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Automobile Driving/statistics & numerical data; Cross-Sectional Studies; Ethiopia; Ethiopia/epidemiology; Female; Humans; Logistic Models; Magnitude; Male; Middle Aged; North Shewa zone; Risk Factors; road traffic accident; Wounds and Injuries/mortality/epidemiology; Young Adult