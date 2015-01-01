|
Aliy HM, Getahun HA, Dadi LS. Ethiop. J. Health Sci. 2023; 33(6): 1037-1048.
(Copyright © 2023, Research and Publications Office of Jimma University)
38784493
BACKGROUND: Studies show that suicidal ideation and attempt are major predictors of suicide. Flourishing technologies such cyber bullying, increased local and global events, like pandemics, wars, and effects of climate change exacerbate vulnerability of adolescents to mental health problems. Thus, timely epidemiological information is important for evidence-based practices. Therefore, the aim of this study was to assess the magnitude and associated factors of suicidal ideation and suicidal attempt among school adolescents.
Language: en
*Schools; *Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Adolescent; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Adolescents; Bullying/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Cross-Sectional Studies; Cyberbullying/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Ethiopia; Ethiopia/epidemiology; Female; Humans; Jimma; Logistic Models; Male; Prevalence; Risk Factors; Suicidal attempt; Suicidal ideation; Surveys and Questionnaires