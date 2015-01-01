Abstract

Prior to the intensified civil and armed conflicts in Ethiopia, remarkable progress was made in the health sector, which has persuaded the Ministry of Health to give special focus on building a responsive and resilient health system in the second five-year health sector transformation plan (HSTP II 2021-2025). However, the years-long civil and armed conflicts have been fueling the COVID-19 crisis and have caused multi-sectoral infrastructure damage, human life loss, and economic crisis. In 2021 alone, the conflict causes more than five million internal displacements of persons (IDP) and thousands civilian deaths. Review of reported government data has shown that 3,508 health posts, 750 health centers, and 76 hospitals were partially or completely damaged in four regions. Looting of medical equipment and facilities for amenities was devastating. More than 19 million people were affected by the armed and civil conflicts between 2020 and 2021. Unless peace is ensured across the nation the sooner possible, it is foreseen that the devastation may further worsen, and recovery may be a far-fetched possibility. Therefore, in addition to restoration of the disrupted health services, it is the right time for the Ministry of Health to incorporate the humanitarian-development nexus as a joint strategy with the Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Commission (DPPC) to ensure a resilient health system for similar multifaceted conflict-related health crisis, disasters, and infectious outbreaks.

