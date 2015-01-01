Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most amputees suffered from lack of rehabilitation services and went on streets as glorified beggars. However, there is a paucity of information about determinant causes of amputation in Ethiopia. Therefore, this systematic review and meta-analysis was conducted to estimate pooled prevalence of limb amputation and its determinant causes in Ethiopian population.



METHODS: Worldwide databases such as PubMed/MedLine, Web of Science, CINAHL, Embase, Scopus, and Science Direct were searched to retrieve pertinent articles. Grey literatures were also looked in local and national repositories. Microsoft excel was used to extract data which were exported to stata version 14.0 for analysis. Cochrane Q and I(2) tests were used to assess heterogeneity. Egger's and Begg's tests were employed to assess reporting biases. Random effect meta-analysis model was applied to estimate pooled prevalence.



RESULTS: Twenty-one qualified studies with 18,900 study participants were reviewed. Pooled prevalence of limb amputation was 31.69%. Lower extremity amputation (LEA) accounted for 14.41%, and upper extremity amputation (UEA) took 10.53% (6.50, 14.53). Above knee amputations (2.50 %) were common orthopedic operations whereas ray amputations (0.03%) were the least orthopedic procedures of LEA. Above elbow amputations (2.46%) were common from UEA while shoulder disarticulations (0.02%) were the least orthopedic surgical procedures. The major causes of limb amputations were trauma (11.05%), diabetic foot ulcer (9.93 %), traditional bone setters (24.10%) and burn (10.63%).



CONCLUSIONS: Lower extremity amputations were common orthopedic surgical procedures. Major determinant causes were trauma, diabetic foot ulcer, traditional bone setters and burn.

