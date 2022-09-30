SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Getenet B, Waganew W, Keney D, Yesuf A. Ethiop. J. Health Sci. 2023; 33(5): 795-804.

10.4314/ejhs.v33i5.9

38784520

PMC11111198

BACKGROUND: Disaster is an acute dysfunction of the existing environment that requires external assistance. Although disaster has had a significant impact in Ethiopia, little is known about KAP of frontline HCW on disaster management in private hospitals. Therefore, this study will be a background for future researches and disaster management plan in private health sectors. The study was conducted to assess the knowledge, attitudes, practices and their influencing factors among frontline healthcare workers on disaster risk management in private general hospitals in Addis Ababa.

METHODS: The study design was multicenter cross-sectional survey that used structured closed- and open-ended questions. Multi-stage sampling technique was used. The sample size was 270 with a response rate of 98.9%. The study was conducted in frontline HCW of six private general hospitals from July 20-September 30, 2022. Epi-info version 7.0 and SPSS-25 were used for data clearing and statistical analysis. Level of KAP was calculated from the participants' scores of the questions. Associations were done by using bivariate and multivariate logistic regression.

RESULTS: Of the participants, 64% had poor level of knowledge, and 89.10% had poor level of practice while 93.6% had positive attitude. Lack of previous training, inadequate level of practice, and health experience below one year were negatively associated with good level of knowledge. Poor level of knowledge was negatively associated with good practice.

CONCLUSION: Although the majority of the participants had positive attitude, the mean level of knowledge and practice were poor to properly handle disastrous events.


*Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; *Health Personnel/psychology; *Hospitals, General; *Hospitals, Private/statistics & numerical data; Adult; Attitude of Health Personnel; Cross-Sectional Studies; Disaster; Disaster Planning; Ethiopia; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; private hospitals; risk management; Risk Management/methods; Surveys and Questionnaires; Young Adult

