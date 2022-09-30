|
Citation
|
Getenet B, Waganew W, Keney D, Yesuf A. Ethiop. J. Health Sci. 2023; 33(5): 795-804.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Research and Publications Office of Jimma University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38784520
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Disaster is an acute dysfunction of the existing environment that requires external assistance. Although disaster has had a significant impact in Ethiopia, little is known about KAP of frontline HCW on disaster management in private hospitals. Therefore, this study will be a background for future researches and disaster management plan in private health sectors. The study was conducted to assess the knowledge, attitudes, practices and their influencing factors among frontline healthcare workers on disaster risk management in private general hospitals in Addis Ababa.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; *Health Personnel/psychology; *Hospitals, General; *Hospitals, Private/statistics & numerical data; Adult; Attitude of Health Personnel; Cross-Sectional Studies; Disaster; Disaster Planning; Ethiopia; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; private hospitals; risk management; Risk Management/methods; Surveys and Questionnaires; Young Adult