Citation
Hegde MV, Park S, Zhu X, Lee C. Am. J. Health Promot. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38785111
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To identify environmental features of multi-family housing (MFH) and their surrounding neighborhoods that influence residents' physical activity (PA). DATA SOURCE: Articles published between January 2000 and September 2023 were identified from major social science, medical, health, behavioral science, and urban studies databases. STUDY INCLUSION AND EXCLUSION CRITERIA: Studies were included if they (a) were empirical studies published in peer-reviewed journals and written in English; (b) focused on the MFH environment or the surrounding neighborhood; and (c) had at least one PA outcome. DATA EXTRACTION: Data was extracted regarding the study objective, location, study sample, research design, results related to MFH and neighborhood environment, and limitations. DATA SYNTHESIS: Descriptive summary of study characteristics and analysis to identify emerging themes at three spatial scales (i.e., building, site, and neighborhood).
Language: en
Keywords
active living; built environment; multi-family housing; neighborhood; physical activity