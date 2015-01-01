Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify environmental features of multi-family housing (MFH) and their surrounding neighborhoods that influence residents' physical activity (PA). DATA SOURCE: Articles published between January 2000 and September 2023 were identified from major social science, medical, health, behavioral science, and urban studies databases. STUDY INCLUSION AND EXCLUSION CRITERIA: Studies were included if they (a) were empirical studies published in peer-reviewed journals and written in English; (b) focused on the MFH environment or the surrounding neighborhood; and (c) had at least one PA outcome. DATA EXTRACTION: Data was extracted regarding the study objective, location, study sample, research design, results related to MFH and neighborhood environment, and limitations. DATA SYNTHESIS: Descriptive summary of study characteristics and analysis to identify emerging themes at three spatial scales (i.e., building, site, and neighborhood).



RESULTS: Findings from 35 identified articles revealed factors influencing MFH residents' PA. On the building level, typology (apartment, townhouse) and tenure (public, market rent) showed contrasting correlations with PA in different age groups. On the site level, the presence of PA facilities and safe, walking-friendly environments promoted PA. On the neighborhood level, safety, quality of PA and pedestrian infrastructure, upkeep, air quality, aesthetics, neighborhood satisfaction, street connectivity, walkability, land use mix, density, and public transport promoted PA.



CONCLUSION: Study findings highlight the importance of the MFH environments in promoting PA, especially in older adults and young children. With increasing housing demand, understanding diverse MFH typologies and the impact of interventions on multi-spatial scales can help promote healthy and activity-friendly communities.

Language: en