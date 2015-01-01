Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The American College of Surgeons (ACS) recommends that special considerations be made during triage of trauma patients aged ≥55 due to an observed increase in morbidity and mortality in this population. The geriatric population aged ≥65 represents 30% of all trauma patients. Our objective was to assess which pre-existing conditions (PECs) are associated with worse outcomes in trauma patients aged ≥55.



METHODS: Study population was selected from the local trauma registry (2020-22). Bi-variate analysis compared PEC status with outcomes controlling for each Injury Severity Score (ISS) category. Injury Severity Score was defined as mild (1-8), moderate (9-15), severe (16-24), and critical (≥25).



RESULTS: A total of 5,168 patients were identified (54.9% female, 56.7% age ≥75, 49.1% mild injury). Patients who had chronic renal failure (CRF) were at increased odds of mortality after adjusting for mild (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 2.63), moderate (aOR: 2.97), severe (aOR: 2.84), and critical (aOR: 2.62) injuries. Patients who had cirrhosis or congestive heart failure (CHF) were at increased odds of mortality after adjusting for mild (aOR: 3.03, 1.61), moderate (aOR: 3.63, 2.14), and severe (aOR: 3.46, 1.93) injuries, respectively. In addition, there was a relationship between having chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), dementia, anticoagulant therapy, or diabetes with unplanned intensive care unit (ICU) admission and development of acute kidney injury (AKI).



DISCUSSION: There is an association between certain pre-exiting conditions and worse outcomes. Early identification of these factors could provide a foundation for better interdisciplinary management, prevention of complications and associated mortality.

