Hollin G. Anat. Rec. (2007) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38783642
Abstract
It will likely not be news to this audience that, for much of the 21st century, sports have been in the midst of a "concussion crisis" (e.g., Carroll & Rosner, 2012; Malcolm, 2020; Nowinski, 2007). This crisis has a number of constituent parts, including an increasing concern with the acute effects of brain injury. Nonetheless, the links between brain trauma and neurodegenerative disease--most prominently an Alzheimer's-like dementia known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE--holds center-stage.
