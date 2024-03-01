|
Citation
Wang X, Chen Y, Hu Y, Dong C. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2024; 50: 67-73.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38789236
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This inquiry probes the suicide resilience experiences in suicide attempts by self-poisoning among Chinese youth. The study's goal is to provide healthcare professionals with critical insights to develop effective interventions that enhance suicide prevention measures and diminish the likelihood of subsequent attempts.
Language: en
Keywords
*Qualitative Research; *Resilience, Psychological; *Suicide, Attempted/psychology/ethnology; Adolescent; China; East Asian People; Female; Humans; Interviews as Topic; Male; Phenomenology; Poisoning/psychology; Qualitative study; Suicide attempt; Suicide resilience; Young Adult; Youth