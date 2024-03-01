Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This inquiry probes the suicide resilience experiences in suicide attempts by self-poisoning among Chinese youth. The study's goal is to provide healthcare professionals with critical insights to develop effective interventions that enhance suicide prevention measures and diminish the likelihood of subsequent attempts.



METHODS: Utilizing a qualitative phenomenological approach, we conducted semi-structured interviews with 12 youths (Mean age = 21.1 ± 2.8 years; n = 7 females) who survived suicide attempts by self-poisoning. Data analysis was performed using Colaizzi's seven-step method, a rigorous method entailing iterative reading for the extraction of key statements and the distillation of thematic essence.



RESULTS: Four primary themes with ten sub-themes were extracted: (1) New understanding of life (cherish life, and meaning of life), (2) Self-Reconciliation (self-acceptance, self-understanding, and self-openness), (3) Personal empowerment (increased self-reliance, increased responsibility, and increased emotional regulation), and (4) Life redesigning (faith in the future, and plan for the future).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings reveal a potential for psychological growth and beneficial transformation in youth following suicide attempts by self-poisoning. These insights advocate for the integration of positive psychology principles in therapeutic interventions for this demographic.

Language: en