Abstract

This study investigates specific changes in brain function during cognitive and emotional tasks in patients with schizophrenia and a history of violence (VSCZ) compared with non-violent patients with schizophrenia and healthy controls. A comprehensive literature search was conducted at the Web of Science, Medline, and PubMed. Ten studies met the inclusion criteria. In which, eight studies compared brain activation between patients with VSCZ and non-violent patients with schizophrenia, and the former exhibited increased activation at the middle occipital gyrus and rectus compared with the latter. Seven studies compared brain activation between patients with VSCZ and controls, and the former exhibited increased activation at the anterior cingulate cortex, cerebellum VI region, lingual gyrus and fusiform. Subgroup analysis in five studies performing emotional tasks revealed that patients with VSCZ showed increased activation at the middle occipital gyrus compared with non-violent patients with schizophrenia. Our findings suggest that abnormal emotion perception and regulation significantly contribute to the increased risk of violence in patients with schizophrenia. Notably, the middle occipital gyrus and rectus emerge as key neurophysiological correlates associated with this phenomenon.

