Abstract

In this study, binary logistic regression and linear regression analyses were used to examine the relationship between interoceptive body awareness and suicidal orientation among Colombian university students. Additionally, the bootstrap technique was employed to resample and estimate the distribution of the data. The results support the idea that greater interoceptive awareness may protect against suicidal orientation by improving emotional regulation. An inverse relationship was found between interoceptive awareness and suicidal ideation. These findings align with previous literature emphasizing the importance of body awareness for emotional well-being. Further longitudinal research is needed to explore this relationship more deeply.

