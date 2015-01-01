Abstract

During major health emergencies (e.g., the COVID-19 pandemic) people often fear missing relevant information. COVID-19 information fear of missing out (FOMO) is a phenomenon where people feel anxiety about losing control of COVID-19-related information. The present study aimed to examine how COVID-19 information FOMO relates to mental health (e.g., depression and anxiety), the mediating role of resilience, and the moderating role of personality types during the COVID-19 pandemic. We surveyed 1442 Chinese undergraduates (M(age) = 21.68 ± 2.35 years) on the relevant variables. The results showed that COVID-19 information FOMO was positively associated with depression and anxiety, and resilience mediated these associations. Latent profile analysis (LPA) identified three personality types (undercontrolled, adaptive, and overcontrolled). Personality types moderated the mediation models, in which the indirect effects were only significant in the participants classified in the undercontrolled group rather than the participants classified in the other two groups. This study told us that undergraduates' mental health, particularly that of the undercontrollers, should be paid attention to when responding to a major public health emergency (e.g., the COVID-19 pandemic).

