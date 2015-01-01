Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescents who identify as sexual minorities often face social stigmatisation, which can lead to increased adversity and a higher risk of suicidal behaviours. However, there are also protective factors that may promote resilience to these risk behaviours. This study aims to identify factors that predict resilience in sexual minority adolescents with high suicidal vulnerability.



METHODS: The study sample comprised 78 self-reported LGBTIQ+ adolescents aged between 13 and 18 years old (M = 16.11, SD = 1.56) who had previously attempted suicide. They completed several psychosocial instruments to measure risk and protective variables related to suicidal vulnerability.



RESULTS: Entrapment was found to be the most predictive risk variable for suicide attempts. However, protective variables promoting resilience were also found, such as adequate parental communication, life satisfaction, and cognitive reframing.



DISCUSSION: The findings related to prevention of suicide attempts are discussed and we highlight the urgent need to enhance certain internal and contextual protective factors to promote resilience in the face of suicidal vulnerability in certain clinical subpopulations exposed to highly adverse situations.

Language: en