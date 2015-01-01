|
Sánchez-Teruel D, López-Torrecillas F, Robles-Bello MA, Valencia-Naranjo N. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(5): e422.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
38785913
BACKGROUND: Adolescents who identify as sexual minorities often face social stigmatisation, which can lead to increased adversity and a higher risk of suicidal behaviours. However, there are also protective factors that may promote resilience to these risk behaviours. This study aims to identify factors that predict resilience in sexual minority adolescents with high suicidal vulnerability.
adolescents; entrapment; LGBTIQ+; resilience; suicidal behaviour