SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fisher MD, Norbury W. Clin. Plast. Surg. 2024; 51(3): 379-390.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cps.2024.02.008

PMID

38789147

Abstract

Children are disproportionately affected by burn injuries. Differences between adult and pediatric burns range from epidemiologic characteristics to pathophysiological considerations, which vary between different age subgroups. All these factors must be considered in each phase of burn care. This article reviews the most important aspects of the management of a pediatric burned patient starting from the acute through reconstructive phases.


Language: en

Keywords

*Burns/surgery/therapy; *Plastic Surgery Procedures/methods; Burns; Child; Child, Preschool; Contractures; Humans; Pediatric; Reconstruction; Resuscitation; Skin Transplantation/methods

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print