Citation
Fisher MD, Norbury W. Clin. Plast. Surg. 2024; 51(3): 379-390.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38789147
Abstract
Children are disproportionately affected by burn injuries. Differences between adult and pediatric burns range from epidemiologic characteristics to pathophysiological considerations, which vary between different age subgroups. All these factors must be considered in each phase of burn care. This article reviews the most important aspects of the management of a pediatric burned patient starting from the acute through reconstructive phases.
Keywords
*Burns/surgery/therapy; *Plastic Surgery Procedures/methods; Burns; Child; Child, Preschool; Contractures; Humans; Pediatric; Reconstruction; Resuscitation; Skin Transplantation/methods