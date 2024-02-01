Abstract

Pediatric foot and ankle trauma includes a range of injuries affecting the lower extremities in children, typically aged from infancy to adolescence. These incidents can arise from various causes, including sports-related accidents, falls, and high-velocity injuries. Due to the dynamic growth and development of bones and soft tissues in pediatric patients, managing these injuries requires specialized knowledge and care. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are crucial to ensure optimal recovery and prevent potential long-term consequences. Treatment depends on severity and type of injury but may involve a combination of immobilization, physical therapy, or surgical intervention.

