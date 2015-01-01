|
Ebubedike N, Callanan M, Oldershaw A. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2024; 31(3): e3011.
38785413
OBJECTIVES: Research suggests that cross-cultural supervision can be prone to microaggressions with deleterious effects for ethno-racial minorities. There are currently no known studies examining the impact of racial microaggressions in supervision on qualified psychologists. This study aimed to explore Black psychologists' experiences of microaggressions in supervision with a White supervisor and their impact.
*Black or African American/psychology; Adult; Aggression/psychology; Attitude of Health Personnel; competency; Cultural Competency/psychology; Female; Humans; Interviews as Topic; Male; microaggressions; Middle Aged; multicultural; psychology; Psychology; Qualitative Research; racism; Racism/psychology; supervision; wellbeing; White People/psychology/statistics & numerical data