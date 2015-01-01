Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) are common in the general population and have been linked to alcohol misuse and abuse. However, much of this research has been undertaken in Western countries. To address this deficit, the current study examined the association between PLEs and problem drinking in the Japanese general population.



METHODS: Data were used from 3717 adults (age 18-89) collected in an online survey in 2023. Information was obtained on PLEs with the PRIME Screen-Revised (PS-R), while problem drinking was assessed with the CAGE questionnaire (where a score of ≥ 2 was used to categorize cases). Logistic regression was used to examine the associations.



RESULTS: Problem drinking was prevalent in the study sample (12.5%). In an analysis that was adjusted for sociodemographic factors, self-rated health, smoking status and depressive symptoms, PLEs were associated with significantly higher odds for problem drinking in the total sample (OR: 1.70, 95%CI: 1.13-2.55). In a sex-stratified analysis PLEs were not linked to problem drinking in men (OR: 1.16, 95%CI 0.68-2.00), whereas women with PLEs had over 2.8 times higher odds for problem drinking (OR: 2.83, 95%CI: 1.54-5.21).



CONCLUSION: PLEs are associated with problem drinking in the Japanese general population and this association is especially pronounced in women. As problem drinking has been linked to a number of detrimental outcomes, future research should examine the potential effects of problem drinking in individuals with PLEs.

