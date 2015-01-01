Abstract

Experiencing prejudice and discrimination from family has been found to be positively associated with mental health problems among sexual minorities. Emerging evidence also shows the value of contextualizing the internalization of minority stress by considering individual cultural factors, such as filial piety. We examined whether authoritarian filial piety (AFP) and reciprocal filial piety (RFP) moderated the link between distal stressors in one's family and mental health outcomes. A total of 362 (56.9% male; age: M = 24.55, SD = 6.60) Chinese lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer/questioning, and other non-heterosexual (LGBQ+) individuals participated in this study. They provided demographic information and completed a battery of measures for AFP and RFP, sexual orientation-based prejudice and discrimination in family of origin (SOPDF), depressive symptoms, and life satisfaction. Structural equation modeling results showed that SOPDF had a positive and negative link with depressive symptoms and life satisfaction, respectively. In addition, we identified AFP and RFP as significant moderators for the association between SOPDF and depressive symptoms, and the association between SOPDF and life satisfaction, respectively. Specifically, the positive effect of SOPDF on depressive symptoms was greater for participants with higher levels of AFP; the negative effect of SOPDF on life satisfaction was greater for participants who endorsed higher levels of RFP. Our findings corroborated past studies' conclusion about the detrimental impact of familial sexual stigma on LGBQ+ people's mental health. Furthermore, such impact on negative and positive mental health outcomes are respectively conditioned by the degree to which LGBQ+ individuals endorse AFP and RFP. These findings underscore the importance for therapists who endorse family therapy to help LGBQ+ clients navigate familial sexual stigma and consider the role of filial piety beliefs in shaping the impact of familial sexual stigma on these clients' mental health.

Language: en