SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tinsae T, Shumet S, Tadesse G, Takelle GM, Rtbey G, Melkam M, Andualem F, Nakie G, Segon T, Koye S, Fentahun S, Alemu WG. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1399013.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1399013

PMID

38784164

PMCID

PMC11112411

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a significant mental health concern globally, particularly prevalent in populations exposed to war and conflict. This systematic review and meta-analysis aim to examine the prevalence and factors associated with PTSD among the Ethiopian population residing in war-affected communities.

METHODS: The review was reported according to the PRISMA guidelines. Related eligible published articles were searched in electronic online databases such as PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, MEDLINE/PubMed, Scopus, Embase, Science Direct, Web of Science, Google Scholar, and Google, which reported the prevalence and risk factors of PTSD among people dwelling in the war-affected area until January 2024. The relevant data was extracted using a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. The meta-analysis was conducted using STATA version 11. The estimated pooled prevalence and risk factors were estimated using a random effect model. The potential risk of publication bias was checked using a funnel plot and Egger's statistical test.

RESULTS: A total of nine published studies with 6107 participants were analyzed in this meta-analysis. The estimated pooled prevalence of PTSD among people living in war-affected areas was 48.4%, with a 95% CI (37.1, 59.8). This study found a higher prevalence of PTSD among women than men. Being female (OR= 2.2, 95% CI: 1.2, 4.3), witnessing a murder of a loved one (OR= 3.0, 95% CI: 1.2, 7.5), depression symptoms (OR= 2.8, 95% CI: 1.4, 5.6), and anxiety symptoms (OR= 3.4, 95% CI: 1.4, 8.0), a close family member killed or seriously injured (OR= 3.1, 95% CI: 1.2, 7.7), a moderate and high perceived threat to life (OR= 3.4, 95% CI: 1.3, 9.1), and poor social support (OR= 4.4, 95% CI: 1.1, 18.7) were associated with post-traumatic stress disorder.

CONCLUSION: The result of this study shows the high prevalence rate of PTSD in people living in war-affected areas. disparities in PTSD prevalence, with women being at higher risk, and identified risk factors were witnessing the murder of a loved one, experiencing depression and anxiety, and perceived threat to life. Addressing PTSD in war-affected communities requires comprehensive interventions that consider both individual and contextual factors. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: www.crd.york.ac.uk/PROSPERO/, identifier CRD42024501384.


Language: en

Keywords

conflict; internal conflict; PTSD; trauma; war

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print