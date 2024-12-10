Abstract

BACKGROUND: The effectiveness of applying a fall-risk assessment to prevent falls in residents of long-term care facilities has not been investigated.



METHODS: This prospective study enrolled elderly residents in a long-term care facility in Taiwan. Caregivers were provided with a health-status assessment and fall-risk data to enhance their fall-prevention practices. A multivariate analysis was performed to identify the factors associated with falls.



RESULTS: A total of 123 subjects, including 68 and 55 for general and nursing-care models, respectively, were assessed. Their health status and risk of falls were provided to the care units to enhance their fall-prevention practices. Subjects in the nursing-care model had more dementia and more prescribed medications, worse physiologic conditions, and higher fall risk. Of them, 28 (23%) had subsequent falls. A univariate analysis showed that those with and without falls were similar in demographic characteristics, prescribed medications, physiologic function, and fall risk. There was a tendency for more falls in the nursing-care model residents (accounting for 61% of those who fell; p = 0.053). A regression analysis showed that gender (beta = 1.359; 95% confidence interval = 0.345-2.374; p = 0.010) and NPI score (beta = 0.101; 95% CI = 0.001-0.200; p = 0.047) were associated with the risk of falls.



CONCLUSION: Residents at the long-term care facility had a significant risk of falls despite knowledge of their fall risk and the implementation of preventive measures. In this context of being aware of the risk, gender, and psychiatric symptoms were significantly associated with falls. Caregivers at long-term care facilities should implement further measures to prevent falls based on behavioral and psychological symptoms.

Language: en