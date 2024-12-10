Abstract

BACKGROUND: Lockdowns and other health protective measures, such as social distancing, imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic nurtured unprecedented levels of stress and social isolation around the world. This scenario triggered an increase in suicide thoughts and self-harm behaviours among children and young people. However, the longer-term impact of the pandemic on children's and adolescents' mental health, especially with regard to self-harm, is still to be fully discovered.



METHODS: We carried out a retrospective study where we collected data related to suicide ideation and self-harm behaviours in all patients aged under 18 that required on-call psychiatric services at the General Hospital Accident and Emergency (A&E) department in Salamanca, Spain, during 2019 (pre-pandemic) and in both 2021 and 2022 to capture possible variation at different time points during the post-pandemic period.



RESULTS: A total of 316 patients aged under 18 were seen by on-call psychiatric services at the A&E department during the three time periods: 78 in 2019, 98 in 2021 and 140 in 2022. The mean age was 15.12 (SD 2.25) and females represented more than twice the number of males each year. More than half of all patients assessed during 2022 disclosed suicide thoughts, whilst in 2019, it was near 25%. This increase in suicide ideation rates was more marked among females (X(2) = 15.127; p = 0.001), those aged over 15 (X(2) = 16.437; p < 0.001) and/or those with a previous history of mental health problems (X(2) = 17.823; p < 0.001). We identified an increase in the proportion of males with suicide ideas, especially between 2021 and 2022 (X(2) = 8.396; p = 0.015).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study suggests that children's and adolescents' demand for urgent mental healthcare and their clinical presentations in A&E departments with suicide thoughts and/or self-injuries do not seem to be declining after the pandemic but increasing over time. More research is warranted to understand possible factors involved in this sustained upward trend.

