Abstract

Developmental, clinical, and epidemiological research have demonstrated the salience of perceived racial discrimination (PRD) as a contributor to negative mental health outcomes in adolescence. This article summarizes secondary analyses of cross-sectional data from a large-scale youth survey within a predominantly rural state, to estimate the prevalence and strength of the association between PRD and serious psychological distress (SPD), suicidal ideation, and prior suicidal attempts. Data from 93,812 students enrolled in 6th, 8th, 10th, or 12th grade within 129 school districts across Kentucky were examined, to determine prevalence rates for subgroups within the cohort. Logistic regression analyses assessed the differences and established comparative strength of the association among these variables for racial/ethnic subgroups. PRD was self-reported at high rates across several demographic subgroups and was most evident among Black (24.5%) and Asian (22.1%) students. Multiracial students experienced the highest rates of both SPD and suicidality (ideation and prior attempt). Both for the entire cohort and for each racial/ethnic subgroup, PRD was significantly associated with an increased likelihood of negative mental health outcomes, although the strength of these associations varied across the subgroups and developmental levels. The implications for early intervention and prevention are discussed.

