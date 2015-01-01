Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little attention is paid to the problem of sports-related injuries in amateur or nonathletes or recreational student athletes. We investigated the prevalence of sports-related musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries in medical students and attempted to identify the risk factors for these injuries.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional questionnaire-based observational study on medical students of a tertiary care teaching hospital in central India. A total of 500 medical students were approached; the questionnaire consisted of details, such as age, gender, height, weight, predominant sport played or the sport during which they sustained an injury, estimated time spent playing every week, if they had undergone any formal training for the sport, any preexisting MSK condition, details of the injury and the treatment taken, if any, after joining medical school, and duration from getting injured to return to studies and sports. The odds ratio (OR) and logistic regression were calculated for multiple parameters. Statistical significance was set at P ≤ 0.05.



RESULTS: Seventy-four of the 402 students who responded reported sustaining a sports-related injury; 33 and 41 students reported injury while playing contact and noncontact sports, respectively. Of these, 58 students reported that they had received formal training in sports. Football, volleyball, cricket, and kabaddi were the sports during which most injuries occurred. The injury rate was 3.7 per 1000 playing or practice hours.



CONCLUSIONS: Almost one-fifth of the students reported sustaining a sports-related MSK injury after joining medical school. The risk factors identified for these injuries were male gender, participation in team sports, participation in noncontact sports, and lack of adequate preparation or practice.

Language: en