Abstract

BACKGROUND: Older children are at an increased risk of injury due to less commonly being in an appropriate child safety seat (CSS). Proper installation and consistent use of CSSs can significantly reduce child and infant automobile injuries. While research exists around parent behaviours concerning CSS use (or lack), little research takes place at the county level to identify normative beliefs as they contribute to risk factors.



METHODS: Through a mixed-methods approach, this evaluation retrospectively determines the Salt Lake County Health Department's impact on CSS usage, as well as identify normative parent behaviours that impact CSS usage.



RESULTS: Results indicated that parents' level of education and being in the car with family/friends was significantly associated with overall CSS usage.



DISCUSSION: More research is needed to specify parent normative beliefs around CSS use (or lack).

