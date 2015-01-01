|
Irvine MA, Bardwell S, Williams S, Liu L, Ge W, Kinniburgh B, Coombs D, Buxton JA. Int. J. Drug Policy 2024; 128: e104454.
38788389
Abstract
BACKGROUND: British Columbia (BC) Canada has a large take-home naloxone (THN) program, implemented as part of the provincial response to the ongoing toxic unregulated drug supply emergency. Ascertaining the rate of use of THN kits is vital to understanding the full impact of the program. However, this is a challenging problem due to under-reporting of kit distribution. This study aims to estimate the total number of THN kits used based on the number of THN kits shipped, the number of THN kits reported as distributed, and the number of THN kits reported as used.
Bayesian statistics; Mathematical model; Naloxone; Opioid-related overdose; Take-home naloxone; Toxic drug supply emergency