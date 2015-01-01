|
Tiwari G. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2024; 31(2): 163-164.
38789101
The global target of reducing road traffic fatalities by 50% by 2030 requires, targeted interventions addressing the risk faced by children and young adults especially in low and middle income countries. As of 2019, road traffic crashes are the leading killer of children and youth aged 5-29 years and are the 12th leading cause of death when all ages are considered. Two-thirds of deaths occur among people of working age (18-59 years), causing huge health, social and economic harm throughout society (World Health Organisation [WHO], 2023). Fatalities have continued to increase in the African region which is the youngest continent with almost 74% of the population in the age group of 5-49 years. Globally 28% of all fatalities occur in WHO South East Asia region, where nearly 70% of the population is in the age group of 5-49 years, the group facing the highest risk in road traffic fatalities.
Language: en
*Accidents, Traffic/mortality/prevention & control; Adolescent; Child; Humans; Research; Risk Factors; Young Adult