Abstract

The global target of reducing road traffic fatalities by 50% by 2030 requires, targeted interventions addressing the risk faced by children and young adults especially in low and middle income countries. As of 2019, road traffic crashes are the leading killer of children and youth aged 5-29 years and are the 12th leading cause of death when all ages are considered. Two-thirds of deaths occur among people of working age (18-59 years), causing huge health, social and economic harm throughout society (World Health Organisation [WHO], 2023). Fatalities have continued to increase in the African region which is the youngest continent with almost 74% of the population in the age group of 5-49 years. Globally 28% of all fatalities occur in WHO South East Asia region, where nearly 70% of the population is in the age group of 5-49 years, the group facing the highest risk in road traffic fatalities.



Road use and risk taking behaviour of young children and young adults are very different from the rest of the population. Adolescence often is thought to be a period of heightened risk taking (e.g. substance use, reckless driving, delinquency) by both researchers and the general public (e.g. Dahl, Citation2004; Spear, Citation2010).



A large number of studies have suggested that young children are less competent in negotiating traffic than adults (Hill et al., Citation2000; Tabibi & Pfeffer, Citation2003). Young children have poor pedestrian skills and deficiency in perceptual and cognitive ability to detect hazardous road-crossing conditions (Barton & Morrongiello, Citation2011; Meir et al., Citation2015; Tapiro et al., Citation2020; Whitebread & Neilson, Citation2000). The absence of good quality research addressing the risk taking behaviour of children and young adults in LMICs requires special attention by all stakeholders.

Language: en