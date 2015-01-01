Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Few studies have analyzed epidemiologic factor associated with female patients presenting to the emergency department from facial fractures because of assault. Clearly understanding these factors may assist in developing effective strategies to decrease the incidence and sequelae of these injuries.



OBJECTIVES: To determine the epidemiology of facial fractures because of assault in the female population.



METHODS: All female facial fracture visits were queried in the 2019 Nationwide Emergency Department (ED) Sample database. The likelihood of a facial fracture encounter resulting from assault was modeled using logistic regression adjusting for demographics, insurance status, geographic region, location of patient residence, and income. Secondary outcomes analyzed hospitalization costs and adverse events.



RESULTS: Of all facial fractures 12.4% of female encounters were due to assault were due to assault. Of assaulted females, 72.8% were between the ages of 20 and 40, and Black women experienced a disproportionate share of assault encounters (odds ratio [OR]=2.55; CI, 2.29-2.84). A large portion (46.4%) of encounters occurred in patients living in the lowest quartile of median household income, and 22.8% of patients were uninsured (OR=1.34; CI, 1.09-1.66). Assaulted patients were more likely to have fractures in nasal bone (58.1% vs. 42.5%), orbit (16.8% vs. 10.9%), zygoma (4.1% vs 3.6%), and mandible (8.7% vs. 4.8%) compared with their nonassaulted counterparts.



CONCLUSIONS: Facial fractures were especially common in lower income, uninsured, urban, and Black populations. Examining the patterns of injury and presentation are critical to improve prevention strategies and screening tools, identifying critical patients, and develop a more efficient and effective system to treat and support female patients suffering facial fractures secondary to assault.

