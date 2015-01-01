SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Spearman KJ, Vaughan-Eden V, Hardesty JL, Campbell J. J. Fam. Trauma Child Cust. Child Dev. 2024; 21(2): 145-164.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/26904586.2023.2177233

PMID

38784521

PMCID

PMC11114442

Abstract

Post-separation abuse is a pervasive societal and public health problem. This literature review aims to critically synthesize the evidence on tactics and consequences of post-separation abuse. We examined 48 published articles in the US and Canada from 2011 through May 2022. Post-separation abuse encompasses a broad range of tactics perpetrated by a former intimate partner including patterns of psychological, legal, economic, and mesosystem abuse as well as weaponizing children. Functional consequences include risk of lethality and deprivation of fundamental human needs. Connecting tactics of post-separation abuse to harms experienced by survivors and their children is crucial for future research, policy, and intervention work to promote long-term safety, health, and well-being of children and adult survivors.


Language: en

Keywords

Child custody; family court; intimate partner; post-separation abuse; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print