Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although non-accidental trauma continues to be a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among children in the United States, the underlying factors leading to NAT are not well characterized. We aim to review reporting practices, clinical outcomes, and associated disparities among pediatric trauma patients experiencing NAT.



METHODS: A literature search utilizing PubMed, Google Scholar, EMBASE, ProQuest, and Cochrane was conducted from database inception until April 6, 2023. This review includes studies that assessed pediatric (age <18) trauma patients treated for NAT in the United States emergency departments. The evaluated outcome was in-hospital mortality rates stratified by race, age, sex, insurance status, and socioeconomic advantage.



RESULTS: The literature search yielded 2641 initial articles, and after screening and applying inclusion and exclusion criteria, 15 articles remained. African American pediatric trauma patients diagnosed with NAT had higher mortality odds than white patients, even when adjusting for comparable injury severity. Children older than 12 mo experienced higher mortality rates compared to those younger than 12 mo, although some studies did not find a significant association between age and mortality. Uninsured insurance status was associated with the highest mortality rate, followed by Medicaid and private insurance. No significant association between sex and mortality or socioeconomic advantage and mortality was observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings showed higher in-hospital mortality among African American pediatric trauma patients experiencing child abuse, and in patients 12 mo or older. Medicaid and uninsured pediatric patients faced higher mortality odds from their abuse compared to privately insured patients.

