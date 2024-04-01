Abstract

Lichen planopilaris (LPP) is an inflammatory hair loss condition resulting in scarring alopecia. Classic LPP presents with scarred alopecic patches most commonly on the vertex and parietal scalp.1

Patients, most frequently women aged 25 to 70, may also experience symptoms including pruritus, pain, or scaling.1



The pathomechanism behind LPP remains incompletely understood; however, it is proposed to result from a T-lymphocyte driven autoimmune attack of the bulge region of the hair follicle which harbors multipotent cells responsible for hair regeneration. Damage to this region leads to follicular scarring and prevention of future hair growth. In addition to genetic predisposition, environmental triggers have been proposed to contribute to LPP including drugs, viruses, and contact sensitizers.



Importantly, physical scalp trauma has also been associated with LPP. Herein, we describe 2 cases of firefighters who report frequent use of fire helmets worsening their LPP. Additionally, both patients have a remote history of hair transplantation, which may also have contributed to the development of LPP. We propose that the prolonged use of a fire helmet represents a novel example of scalp trauma resulting in progression of LPP.

