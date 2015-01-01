|
Citation
|
Harris E. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38787550
|
Abstract
|
Long-term Veterans Health Administration (VA) nursing home residents who started new medications to treat high blood pressure were more than twice as likely to experience a fracture than those who did not, according to a cohort study involving more than 29 600 VA participants, almost all male, aged 65 years or older.
Language: en