Abstract

The number of traffic accidents (TAs) is rising each year, and the severity of injuries can vary. Many people experience limitations in activities of daily living following TAs, affecting their quality of life. In pregnant women, even simple injuries caused by a TA could lead to unfavorable obstetric outcomes. Thus, we conducted a retrospective chart review and follow-up questionnaire survey to assess the safety and effectiveness of integrative Korean medicine (KM) treatment for pregnant women injured in TAs. To assess integrative KM effectiveness, the numeric rating scale (NRS) for TA-related symptoms, neck disability index (NDI) score, Oswestry disability index (ODI) score, shoulder pain and disability index score, Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Arthritis Index score, EuroQol 5-dimension 5-level (EQ-5D-5L) score, and patient global impression of change score were investigated for pregnant women injured in TAs. Additionally, for safety evaluation, obstetric and neonatal outcomes, as well as symptoms related to pregnancy, were assessed. At the end of treatment and follow-up, there were significant reductions in NDI and ODI scores, as well as NRS for neck pain, lower back pain, and headache, compared to scores at baseline. EQ-5D-5L scores significantly increased. A follow-up of 50 patients showed no major differences in obstetric and neonatal outcomes compared to the typical outcomes that occur in pregnant women and neonates. Major improvements were observed in the symptoms of patients who underwent integrative KM treatment after being injured in TAs. The symptoms occurred at a rate similar to those in typical pregnant women, while causality with integrative KM treatment was assessed to be unlikely or unclear. Therefore, integrative KM treatment may be considered an alternative treatment option for pregnant women who currently have limited treatment options.

