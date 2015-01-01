Abstract

Horseback riding requires adapting to constant changes in balance conditions, maintaining equilibrium on the horse, and preventing falls. However, differences in balance performance among horseback riders and non-rider-healthy young women in Saudi Arabia have not been explored. This study investigates whether horseback-rider women would perform better on static and dynamic balance tests than non-rider women. Also, the study examined the effect of years of horseback riding on balance performance in the rider group. Twenty healthy young females participated in the study using a convenience sampling method. Ten were riders, and ten were non-riders. Static and dynamic balance tests, including the Berg balance scale (BBS), timed up and go (TUG), and unipedal stance test (UPST), was obtained from all subjects. Descriptive and inferential statistics were used to compare balance performance between the horseback riders and non-riders groups. The horseback-rider group had statistically significantly higher scores on both the static and dynamic tests than non-riders: BBS test (Z = -2.537, P = .011), TUG (t = -3.889, P = .001), and unipedal stance test with the eyes open and closed (t = 14.048, t = 13.639, P = .000). Our rider sample did not show a statistically significant correlation between years of riding and balance scores. The horseback riders have greater static and dynamic balance abilities than non-riders. Further study is needed to compare the balance performance between experienced riders versus beginners among healthy adults in Saudi Arabia.

Language: en