Tran K, Shon HY, Phan J, Cheng T, Kim GS, Jamal A, Srinivasan M, Palaniappan LP, Nguyen L, Huang RJ. PLoS One 2024; 19(5): e0303195.
38787829
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Disaggregated data is a cornerstone of precision health. Vietnamese Americans (VietAms) are the fourth-largest Asian subgroup in the United States (US), and demonstrate a unique burden of disease and mortality. However, most prior studies have aggregated VietAms under the broader Asian American category for analytic purposes. This study examined the leading causes of death among VietAms compared to aggregated Asian Americans and non-Hispanic Whites (NHWs) during the period 2005-2020.
